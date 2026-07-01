All the allegations Tierra from Love Island USA is facing, from past ‘threats’ to wild video
She apparently threatened to shoot someone
Love Island USA’s Tierra is facing a multitude of allegations about her past before the show. She’s made several attempts at fame, from starring on a wild YouTube video investigating if a guy’s partner would cheat on her, to her allegedly threatening to shoot a girl.
Tierra was in a wild cheating experiment
Tierra was on UDY’s Loyalty Test, titled, ‘Will She Cheat With His Friend’s Roommate?’ on YouTube, which received over two million views. She said, “I don’t think no man is 100 percent, it’s possible [they may cheat].” Tierra is in on the set-up, and was hired to help.
As a close family friend of the main guy in the video, she was acting as someone who sold a laptop to his girlfriend for cheap. He pretended to be working when Tierra was available, and this isn’t the first time she’s made an attempt at being famous.
She’s accused of threatening to shoot girl
Years before the Love Island USA villa, Tierra was accused of threatening to shoot a girl over jealousy involving her ex-boyfriend, according to the girl who ran to court to get protection. TMZ obtained a 2018 restraining order filed against Tierra by Shayla Woodard.
The girl believed Tierra was upset because she knew her ex-boyfriend. Shayla said she called the police on Tierra, but claimed she kept harassing her. She asked for a restraining order requiring Tierra to stop contacting her and stay away from her and her family.
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