Casa Amor girl Tierra’s numerous attempts at fame before she was cast on Love Island USA

25-year-old Tierra Davis was introduced to the world on Love Island USA as a nanny. However, that’s not actually her only career. Tierra has chased fame several times before she was cast in Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Well, you’ve got to give her credit for her persistence! She’s got a very impressive CV.

Tierra is a model

Woah, no wonder Tierra makes a great Love Islander. She has extensive experience in looking glamorous in bikinis. Tierra has been modelling since at least 2021. She’s walked on the runway at various iterations of Miami Swim Week and Los Angeles Swim Week over the years.

She’s featured in, like, a thousand music videos

I mean it. Here portfolio is pretty extensive. Here’s the list: Blue Hunnads by Steven G., Like a Pimp by ZeeZee, Trackstar by Mooski, Tears by YeloHill, Party Lyfe by Polo.G and Kirk, Love Myself by DDG and Kevin Gates, Just Friends by Ray Riley, 4 Seasons by Eric Tucker, Outside Like This by Traetwothree, Sneaky Link by A.R. The Mermaid, Too Many Nights by Metro Boomin, Don Toliver and Future, Hate The New You by DC The Don, WATATI by Karol G, Action by G Perico and DJ Drama, Strong Enough by Trevor Jackson, Doin Too Much by Reason and Eric Bellinger and Drinking Partner by P1.

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Here’s Tierra in the video for WATATI, which was part of the Barbie movie. I’m guessing it’s likely you’re one of the 139 million people to have already watched the video.

Oh, and Tierra had a YouTuber era

Tierra has a presenter-like role in this UDY video called “Will She Cheat With His Friend’s Roommate?! | UDY Loyalty Test”. It has 2.4 million views.

She also has a starring role in DuB Family’s video “Find Your Match Based On Rizz: Hidden Faces!” Tierra is the model who various YouTubers compete to date for, like, an hour.

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