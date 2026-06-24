Tierra’s life (and extensive attempts at fame) before she joined Casa Amor on Love Island USA

So many new people joined Love Island USA season eight for Casa Amor. It’s tricky to keep track of them all. To help you out, here’s a very thorough guide to the new Love Island contestant Tierra Davis. She’s the unbelievably beautiful one who’s into KC. Woah, Tierra been in loads of famous music videos?!

Tierra is a Californian girl

Tierra from Love Island is 25 years old. Her birthday is 18th February, making her an Aquarius (just). She grew up in Los Angeles. She now lives in Inglewood.

KC is also from California, by the way. Omg, is this a Love Island couple who have a chance of actually working in real life?

She’s a nanny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tierra.D🇧🇿 (@tierraaa_._)



Although Tierra describes herself as a model on her Instagram profile, she was introduced to us on Love Island as a nanny. Presumably, nannying in her day job.

Oh look, another bikini model

Honestly, at this point it would be less effort to list the Love Island USA season eight cast members who don’t have a modelling portfolio. Tierra has walked the runway at various Los Angeles Swim Week and Miami Swim Week shows over the years. Melanie Moreno and the Casa Amor girl Amora Cacheé Robinson have also posed in bikinis at assorted Swim Week shows, by the way.

Tierra has also appeared in several music videos, including *tales deep breath* Blue Hunnads by Steven G., Like a Pimp by ZeeZee, Trackstar by Mooski, Tears by YeloHill, Party Lyfe by Polo.G and Kirk, Love Myself by DDG and Kevin Gates, Just Friends by Ray Riley and Sneaky Link by A.R. The Mermaid.

Oh, and she was in the video for Karol G’s song WATATI, which was part of the Barbie movie. The video has been viewed 139,105,729 times on YouTube.

Tierra also featured in the YouTubers DuB Family’s video “Find Your Match Based On Rizz: Hidden Faces!” last year.

In the hour-long video, various men compete to date her.

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