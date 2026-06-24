Every nugget of information we know about the Casa Amor girl Parmida Keshani on Love Island USA

Parmida Keshani made her Love Island USA debut dressed as a cat (or, dressed as a woman going clubbing on Halloween in a cat outfit). She’s only just arrived in Casa Amor, but she’s already cracking on with Kenzie’s reject boy Caleb. He and Parmida even shared a bed together on the first night. As Caleb is single, it seems like Parmida has a pretty solid chance of making it to the main Love Island villa.

So, who is Parmida when she’s not dancing about Casa Amor in a cat costume? Here’s every tiny detail we know about her life beyond Love Island.

Parmida from Casa Amor is 27 years old

She’s from San Antonio in Texas. Parmida’s family have two poodles. Her birthday is 12th June 1999, making her a Gemini. She should have the gift of the gab, then.

She’s a personal trainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmida Keshani (@paaarpaaarri)



Parmida from Love Island studied kinesiology (and particularly exercise physiology) at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She’s worked as a personal trainer for over five years, both online and in-person. Parmida sends her clients plans for workouts, diets and supplements. Her specialities are weight loss, muscle-building and “the transformation of physiques”. The cheapest package on offer is $350 (£265) for one month.

Oh, she’s already an influencer

Parmida has barely been on TV yet, but she already has 81,000 Instagram followers and 14,300 TikTok followers. She mostly posts photos of herself in sportswear, from a variety of angles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmida Keshani (@paaarpaaarri)

Parmida has a brand deal with Darc Sport. If you feel the urge to follow her, then here’s her Instagram and her TikTok. Her friends won’t be able to post anything new on there until she’s out of the villa, though, due to this year’s rule change.

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