Gals, Casa Amor is returning to Love Island USA sooner than you’d think – here’s the schedule

Omg, we finally have confirmation that Casa Amor will be back for Love Island USA season eight. Here’s the schedule for this iconic part of the show, explained.

Er, what even is Casa Amor?

Loyal Love Island fans can skip this paragraph. But, here’s a lowdown for the uninitiated. Casa Amor is an iconic part of Love Island. It first happened in season three of the UK show. “Casa Amor” is the name of a second villa (it literally means “Love House”). Either all the boys or all the girls must go to a second villa, and act surprised about it. A whole load of new hotties of the opposite gender await them in Casa Amor. Meanwhile, the Islanders who stay in the OG villa are joined by a load of bombshells. For a few days, each group gets to know the new people in their villa. This usually involves cringe challenges, some sort of contest between the two villas, and a postcard of photos. Islanders in different villas can’t contact each other (beyond any communication that happens in challenges).

Eventually, there will be a recoupling at the main villa. Any Islanders who were in the villa before Casa Amor can choose one of the new people to couple up with, and keep in the main villa. The new people who aren’t chosen will be kicked off the show. This recoupling always makes for terrific TV, as the episode is full of dramatic irony. Islanders don’t know what’s been going on with their partners before they decide. So, you often see Islanders being blindsided when somebody they really liked returns with a new bombshell. Yikes.

Casa Amor starts on Monday

The first episode of the Casa Amor era – when half the Islanders are sent off to a new villa – will air on Monday 22nd June on Peacock at 9pm ET (or 6pm PT). The episode will go on for about two hours.

We know this so far in advance, because this year some cinemas in the USA are screening the episode. If you think that sounds like a cracking night out, here’s where to check for tickets.

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Wait, is Casa Amor early this year?

Not really, to be honest. Casa Amor usually marks the halfway point of a Love Island season. Love Island USA typically lasts for 37 episodes, spread out over six weeks (which is shorter than the classic UK version). It sounds as if half the Islanders will be off to Casa Amor in the 18th episode (if you count Aftersun) of season eight, in the third week. So, Casa Amor is truly happening in the middle of season eight, in keeping with previous seasons of Love Island.

Perhaps it just feels as if Casa Amor has come around early this year because so much drama has happened already, and we haven’t been kicking our heels while we wait?

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