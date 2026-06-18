They all look incredible, so here are the ages of the Million Dollar Nannies cast
They're not as old as you might expect
Hulu and Freeform’s new reality series Million Dollar Nannies premieres on June 17, 2026, and it’s already got people talking. The show follows a group of elite nannies heading to Ibiza to launch a new agency built by nannies, for nannies. But who exactly are the people behind the drama? Here is a full breakdown of the Million Dollar Nannies cast ages.
Leah Barrs – 31
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At 31, Leah is the oldest member of Million Dollar Nannies and most recognisable name on the cast. She’s worked with the Kardashians before and even has an NDA signed!
Jack McCann – 23
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23-year-old Jack is a self-proclaimed “NYC manny.” His background includes working with high-end clients and has a popular TikTok account where he documents his manny duties.
Mitchell Bienvenue – 29
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Mitchell’s an Ohio-based photographer who’s been featured on the Today show, and is the second oldest cast member alongside Leah. He’s 29 and the oldest of the male cast members.
Taylor Hayward – 21
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At just 21, Taylor is the youngest cast member of Million Dollar Nannies. She’s a former University of Alabama at Birmingham cheerleader and also posts about her “Ohio nanny” experiences on social media.
Olivia McMahon – 22
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22-year-old Olivia is a self-proclaimed “professional matcha connoisseur,” according to her Instagram bio. She’s also friends with Leah, as they frequently feature each other on their social media.
Hannah Joy Davis – 26
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With over 28,000 followers on Instagram, Hannah is a 26-year-old dancer and actress featured on this season of Million Dollar Nannies.
Tamaya Denae – 23
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At 23 years old, Tamaya is one of the younger cast members and posts on TikTok about being a nanny in Arizona. She graduated from Arizona State University in 2024 and has now moved into the world of elite nannying.
Sydney Siegel – 28
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Another Arizona-based nanny, Sydney is 28 years old. According to her Instagram bio, she calls herself “The Scottsdale Nanny” and is a luxury nanny and family concierge.
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