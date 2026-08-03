Erm, Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent claimed that Tupac ‘took over’ her body when he died

Erm, so it turns out that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent fully believes that the soul of Tupac is living within her following his murder more than 25 years ago.

She first made the bold claim in an episode of Vanderpump Rules when her co-star Carrie asked whether either of the women believed they were “anybody in a past life” with Lala not missing a beat, and immediately responding: “I’m for sure Tupac. No, I believe that, I really do. And I know he’s not thrilled about his new body that he’s in, but I’m not thrilled about the temper.”

She was asked by her co-star if there was “a moment she realised Tupac had taken over her body”, to which Lala replied: “I feel like Tupac took over my body when I went into the first grade. That’s when I knew something was different inside me, like I’m a thug. I’m being serious.”

She talked more about her beliefs, which I’m starting to worry she genuinely believes, during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Lala was asked about her “hood” persona on Instagram, with Jenny asking: “I was gonna ask you how did this, like, sweet, beautiful Utah girl turn into like this cool, hood chick?”

Lala responded: “I don’t know where that comes from, I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you’re laughing but I’m being for real.” She then revealed that she’d got a thug life tattoo, adding: “I feel so happy about it. It’s by the inside ankle on my left and it’s up and down in my handwriting. It looks like a prison stamp.”

Jenny asked whether she genuinely believes that Tupac is living inside her, with Lala doubling down, saying: “I do, and you know, I’m sure he is not thrilled with his new body casing but I’m not thrilled about the temper.” I genuinely don’t even know what to say right now.

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