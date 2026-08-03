Victoria Zardoya’s twin sister pays emotional tribute after harrowing death at Egmont Falls

Victoria Zardoya‘s twin sister, Alexandra, has finally paid tribute following the tragic death of her sibling. Two days after Victoria suffered injuries from Egmont Falls during a trip to Florida with friends, she died, and her loved ones have been mourning her death since.

Alexandra wrote: “I can’t believe this is real life. Tears are falling down my cheeks as I type. My twin sister, my other half, we were in the womb together, and ever since we have been inseparable. You are the only person in this world who understood every single part of me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra (@alexandrazardoya)

She spoke of how Victoria is an organ donor, and wrote: “Your choice to be an organ donor reflects exactly who you were. Because of your selfless choice eight people will have a second chance at life. You are a hero, Victoria. I promise to make you proud.

“I’ll live out your name everyday of my life. I’ll miss you for eternity, Vic. To the loudest, craziest, funniest, happiest, most loving, and most stunning human being on this planet, I know wherever you are right now, you’re living it up,” Alexandra added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milania.ggiudice (@milania.ggiudice)

Milania also broke her silence on her best friend’s death, and wrote: “My best friend. My sister. My soulmate. My partner in crime. There are no words in any language that could ever describe losing you. I still wait for your name to pop up on my phone.”

Teresa Giudice shared a tribute too. She said: “My sweet beautiful Victoria 🩷@_victoriazardoya this doesn’t seem real. You were like a daughter to me and an incredible best friend and sister to @milania.ggiudice I watched the two of you grow up into beautiful women.”

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