Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband is getting major backlash for his take on Bad Bunny’s show

Teresa Giudice‘s ex-husband, Joe, is speaking out against Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl performance. He described it as “woke BS” and is now being majorly slammed by the entirety of The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers for his far-right comments.

Joe shared a video on his Instagram Story, where he was heard saying: “The game was okay, but that halftime show, what the h*ll is going on over there in America. S***’s got to stop. You know what I mean? This BS has got to stop, this woke-a** c***.”

“What the h*ll’s going on over there? Man, people need to go get your brains damn washed or something. You need to, like, seriously snap out of this stupidness. Alright, you make people around the world look at this crap and say, ‘What the h*ll’s wrong with these people?'”

He then ended his rant by calling the halftime show “stupid”. As a result, a post he shared of him having a cigar and asking people who they’re rooting for ahead of the Super Bowl is getting a load of criticism, such as people slamming him for his comments.

One person commented: “Your tv persona literally started because of you representing your Italian culture, so why are you hating on Bad Bunny for representing his?” Another penned: “There was such depth to Bad Bunny’s message and it makes me sad you didn’t see it.”

He joins the bandwagon of haters criticising the performance, such as Real Housewives alumni Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong. He was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for federal fraud charges, as he was not a U.S. citizen.

Joe resides in the Bahamas, which allows for easier travel for his daughters to visit him, and has continued to fight to return to the U.S. to be with his family, including filing for a waiver of inadmissibility and appealing his deportation.

