Meet Farmer Wants a Wife’s Hannah, the festival-loving farm girl stealing all the attention

One of the contestants getting attention on the current series of Farmer Wants a Wife is Hannah, and if she looks familiar, there’s a reason for that.

Before turning up on the farm this season, Hannah had already done the reality TV dating circuit thanks to a previous appearance on The Bachelor. So while some contestants are still adjusting to the cameras and group dates, Hannah’s definitely been here before.

She originally appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor, where she quickly became a recognisable face in the franchise. Since then, she’s stayed firmly in the reality TV and influencer world, building up a social media following and becoming part of the wider Bachelor universe online.

Now though, she’s swapped the Bachelor mansion for muddy boots and countryside dates on Farmer Wants a Wife.

She’s very into the outdoors

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Hannah’s Instagram is basically a mix of beach sunsets, horses, countryside weekends and festival photos. Compared to contestants who seem slightly horrified by farm life, she actually looks pretty comfortable outdoors.

She’s also previously described herself as a bit of an adrenaline junkie, with skydiving, river rafting and bungee jumping all listed among her hobbies. So, the unpredictability of reality TV probably doesn’t faze her too much at this point.

Country music festivals are very much her thing

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If there’s one thing that becomes obvious very quickly from Hannah’s socials, it’s that she loves a country music festival. She’s been spotted at events including Stagecoach and Big Country Bash, which explains why she already fits into the whole Farmer Wants a Wife world surprisingly well.

Her overall aesthetic is very polished country girl without looking overly try-hard about it, which is probably why people have warmed to her so quickly this season.

She’s also built up a big social media following

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Like a lot of former Bachelor contestants, Hannah’s stayed active online after her first reality TV appearance. She’s worked with lifestyle and fashion brands and built up a sizeable Instagram following in the process.

But compared to some reality TV influencers, she still comes across relatively low-key and natural online, which definitely helps.

She already knows how dating shows work

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Probably the biggest advantage Hannah has this season is that none of this is new territory for her. Dating one person while competing against multiple other contestants is literally something she’s already done before.

Hannah’s also really close with her two sisters, who regularly appear across her Instagram and genuinely all look ridiculously alike. She’s open about her Christian faith too, with Bible verses and faith-based posts popping up fairly often on her socials. Away from reality TV, she seems to spend a lot of time travelling, at the beach, or around horses.

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