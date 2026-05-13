It’s set on a remote island, so where exactly was Chopped Castaways filmed?

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The brand new Chopped Castaways airs tonight with the show being set on a very remote island, but where exactly was it filmed? Let’s find out!

Where was Chopped Castaways filmed?

Very similarly to Survivor, whilst the exact island hasn’t been revealed, filming for Chopped Castaways took place on the Mamanuca Islands archipelago in Fiji. There are about 20 islands that make up the archipelago, and are fairly accessible to reach by boat in order to move equipment about.

The Survivor production also has an semi-permanent base on the islands to make filming their seasons easier. So whilst the island that the Chopped Castaways cast was remote enough to feel rugged, it’s still accessible enough in case an emergency happened whilst filming.

The show will have eight episodes, with The Food Network writing: “Battling the elements across two grueling cooking rounds each week, competitors must build a working kitchen from basic supplies, earn their signature ‘Chopped’ ingredient baskets through intense physical challenges, and cook entirely over open fire.”

The contestants will also have to face gruelling physical survival challenges such as catching their own fish as well as trying to cook without any electricity.

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