Here’s where every single American Idol winner ended up, as Hannah Harper takes the 2026 crown

One has gone back to singing in subway stations

Hannah Harper is the latest singer to join the club of American Idol winners, after taking home the crown in the 2026 finale. But while some former champions turned their reality TV fame into massive music careers, others have disappeared from the spotlight entirely.

Over the last two decades, Idol has produced Grammy winners, Broadway stars, daytime TV hosts and, in one case, someone who ended up singing in subway stations again to pay the bills. So as Hannah starts her post-Idol era, here’s what all the previous winners have actually been up to since winning the show.

Kelly Clarkson, Season 1

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Kelly basically became more famous after Idol than during it. Alongside a hugely successful music career, she turned herself into a daytime TV staple with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ruben Studdard, Season 2

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Ruben stuck with music after his win, released a bunch of R&B albums and later reunited with Clay Aiken for a very nostalgic anniversary tour.

Fantasia, Season 3

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Fantasia built one of the strongest careers to come out of Idol, winning a Grammy and earning huge praise for her role in The Color Purple movie musical.

Carrie Underwood, Season 4

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Carrie became a full-on country superstar after the show and has now come full circle by joining American Idol as a judge.

Taylor Hicks, Season 5

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Taylor moved into Broadway, TV presenting and even the restaurant business after stepping away from mainstream music success.

Jordin Sparks, Season 6

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Jordin had a massive run of pop hits after Idol before branching into acting, Broadway and reality TV appearances.

David Cook, Season 7

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David kept releasing rock music after his win and later appeared in Broadway’s Kinky Boots.

Kris Allen, Season 8

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Kris has continued quietly releasing music and touring ever since his surprise win over Adam Lambert.

Lee DeWyze, Season 9

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Lee largely stayed out of the spotlight after the show, focusing on making indie-style music away from reality TV fame.

Scotty McCreery, Season 10

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Scotty’s country career survived a rough patch after he got dropped by his label, and he later bounced back with major chart success.

Phillip Phillips, Season 11

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Phillip scored one of Idol’s biggest-ever songs with Home and later sued the show’s production company over alleged unfair treatment.

Candice Glover, Season 12

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Candice eventually moved into music education and now performs with her own band after years of releasing solo material.

Caleb Johnson, Season 13

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Caleb leaned heavily into Southern rock after Idol and still releases music with his band and as a solo artist.

Nick Fradiani, Season 14

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Nick found a second career on Broadway, starring as Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise.

Trent Harmon, Season 15

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Trent later shifted towards Christian music and has spoken about wanting a more faith-led career.

Maddie Poppe, Season 16

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Maddie continued down the indie-pop route, touring with other singer-songwriters and releasing new music.

Laine Hardy, Season 17

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Laine’s career hit controversy after legal issues in 2022, though he later avoided formal charges through a diversion programme.

Just Sam, Season 18

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Just Sam went viral after revealing they’d returned to performing in New York subway stations to make money despite winning the show.

Chayce Beckham, Season 19

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Chayce stayed firmly in country music and later toured alongside Luke Bryan.

Noah Thompson, Season 20

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Noah leaned into his relatable small-town dad image and has continued building a country music career since winning.

Iam Tongi, Season 21

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Iam became one of the show’s most beloved recent winners and later contributed music to the live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

Abi Carter, Season 22

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Abi quickly released her debut album after winning and has already completed a headline tour.

Jamal Roberts, Season 23

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Jamal was still working as a school gym teacher before Idol and welcomed a baby daughter just days before winning the show. He has said he has “a lot of making up to do” regarding his baby daughter, and two elder daughters Harmoni and Lyrik.

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