Aww, Virgin Island’s Emma has revealed a super heartwarming update on her intimacy journey

As Emma from series one has proved, Channel 4’s Virgin Island isn’t really about contestants rushing to have sex. At its core, the series focuses on helping people unpack their fears around intimacy and build confidence in relationships.

Although participants have the opportunity to work closely with surrogate partners, professionals who use therapeutic intimacy techniques to help clients become more comfortable with physical connection, not everyone chose to take that step. In the first season, Dave was the only contestant to lose his virginity during filming.

For many of the cast, the biggest impact came afterwards.

Emma, who appeared on the show aged 24, previously spoke about being bullied when she was younger and said people often made assumptions about her because she “didn’t fit the stereotype” of someone who was still a virgin.

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Last year, she confirmed she still hadn’t had sex following the programme. But now, Emma has revealed that has changed.

Speaking to Metro on the red carpet, she shared that the experience had a lasting effect on her confidence and relationships.

She said: “Obviously I was a virgin before I went on but I’m not anymore so I think that’s a good impact, yes?”

Emma also explained that the series helped her feel far more relaxed about intimacy and navigating relationships.

She added: “I’ve just been able to be a lot more comfortable with intimacy, explore it more, and just find a lot more confidence in myself.

“I think that really helps with the intimacy journey, and just yeah the big wide world that I’m in.”

She’s not the only former contestant whose life has changed since appearing on the programme either.

Fellow series one cast member Holly recently revealed she is expecting a baby, announcing on social media that “baby Grant” is due in August 2026.

Meanwhile, the second season of Virgin Island is currently streaming with a brand new group of participants hoping to transform their confidence and dating lives.

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