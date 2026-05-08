Here’s where the cast of Virgin Island season one are now, including super cute baby news

As a brand new series of Virgin Island lands on screens, people are once again watching a fresh group of contestants tackle confidence, intimacy and relationships in the show’s famously honest setting – but where are the cast of season one now?

While we get to know the new lot, many are also wondering what happened to the original season one stars after the cameras stopped rolling. From major confidence transformations and career milestones to exciting pregnancy news, plenty has changed. Here’s where some of the most memorable cast members are now!

Holly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Stark (@_holly_stark_)

Dog groomer Holly has shared the biggest life update of all after revealing she’s expecting her first child. The former contestant announced her pregnancy on social media, confirming her baby is due in August 2026. Since the programme aired, Holly’s Instagram has also become packed with glamorous selfies and confidence-boosting posts.

Taylor

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Taylor experienced one of the show’s most emotional turning points after discovering she no longer identified as bisexual, but gay. Reflecting on life after filming, she admitted dating has been unpredictable, though she says the experience massively improved her self-esteem.

Dave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@drave_414)

Dave made headlines during the first season after becoming the only participant to lose his virginity while filming. Looking back during the reunion special, he described the experience as life-changing, although he joked he never expected millions of viewers, including his mum, to witness it. Since the show, Dave says he’s become more selective in relationships and no longer feels pressured to force connections that aren’t right for him.

Viraj

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Viraj has thrown himself into travel and fitness since appearing on the show, continuing a major weight-loss and confidence journey. He also addressed online criticism following the series, explaining he signed up to improve his self-esteem and social confidence rather than simply focus on sex. According to Viraj, the experience helped him become far more comfortable opening up to others.

Jason

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Jason entered the experiment struggling with even basic physical contact, but left with a huge boost in confidence. Though he joked about potentially becoming a “sex god” during filming, he later explained the biggest difference has been in everyday interactions and conversations, saying he no longer fears intimacy in the same way.

Emma

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Emma, who previously described herself as the “DUFF” when she joined the show, has embraced a far more adventurous lifestyle since filming wrapped. Her social media now showcases regular holidays, fashion posts and food-filled trips abroad.

Ben

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Ben, the oldest contestant in the original line-up, later spoke candidly about the bullying and stigma he experienced as an adult virgin before joining the series. Despite not losing his virginity during filming, he has remained positive about the programme and praised the way the sensitive subject matter was handled.

Tom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕨𝕚𝕤 (@thomaslewisofficial)

Since appearing on the series, drama student Tom has graduated from both the University of Exeter and University of Manchester. He also recently celebrated success with his screenplay Plenty of Fish, which earned recognition on a prestigious industry Gold List.

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