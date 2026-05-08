A deep dive into whether Kamil and Julia are still together after Love Is Blind: Poland

Despite the love triangle they were in, Kamil and Julia Marie fell head over heels in love on Love Is Blind: Poland. There’s a few signs as to whether they ended up lasting past the altar, and whether they actually ended up getting married, so are they still together?

There’s some key signs, such as a recent trip on Kamil’s side involving a trip to Warsaw and lying in bed, perhaps with someone. On Julia’s side, she captured a similar travelling vibe to suggest she wasn’t alone, taking pics of two pizzas during a trip to Rome.

It turns out though, that Julia was travelling with her friend, Marlenka Gaj. Neither her nor Kamil follow each other on Instagram, either, and there’s a potential sign Kamil may have moved on: he’s been travelling in a video with two other girls, from April 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InstaUser (@dzuuliia_)

With Kamil based in Norway, Julia said that she did not have a problem with moving and it seemed like geographical reasons would not get in the way of their love. So who knows, perhaps they ended up moving into a place together and lived happily ever after!

It wasn’t exactly smooth-sailing in the pods. When Kamil couldn’t choose her or someone else, Julia told him, “Either I’m the first choice or I’m leaving.” She then berated him for not being excited enough to meet her, and from then on, she basically became the show’s villain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil UNO (@kamil_michal.osiak)

They did both connect over their grandparents, with Kamil revealing his grandpa has cancer, while Julia prayed for him. However, Kamil wasn’t on board with this, saying religion is “totally unimportant to him,” so they may clash when it comes to faith.

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