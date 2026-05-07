She’s so wholesome on the show, so let’s meet Julia Marie from Love Is Blind: Poland

Julia Marie has got engaged to Kamil during Love Is Blind: Poland, but who actually is the 28 year old? Let’s find out more about her!

Her parents split up when she was just one years old

Her father didn’t stay in her life following their split, and was solely raised by her mother, with her saying that her grandfather has been like a father to her growing up.

She works as a podiatrist and also volunteers

However, outside of her main job she also works volunteering with those who have disabilities. According to her Netflix bio: “Her mother taught her that kindness is something she can always do – and Julia sticks to this principle to this day.

“In the most difficult moments of her life, she seeks solace in her loved ones. She’s looking for someone who will love her for who she is, not just for how she looks – will fate put someone on the other side of the wall who will see her heart first?”

She loves to travel abroad

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Julia Marie went to Sunsie Festival in 2019 and following filming for Love Is Blind: Poland, she went on a very chic trip to Rome.

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