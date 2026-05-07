Here’s where the Drag Race All Stars winners are now, after snatching the crown and cash

With RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returning on Friday, queens are once again battling it out for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, plus a huge cash prize.

The winner of All Stars series 11 will walk away with $200,000, an Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup collaboration and, of course, ultimate bragging rights.

But after the confetti settles and the crown is packed away, what actually happens to the money? From launching beauty brands to buying homes and paying off debts, here’s what the previous All Stars champions did after their big win, and where they are now.

Season one, Chad Michaels

The original All Stars champion made Drag Race history back in 2012 after defeating Raven in the franchise’s very first spin-off season.

Known for her flawless Cher impersonations and polished Vegas-style drag, Chad was already a respected name in the drag world before entering the werkroom, but the crown pushed her career into another level entirely.

These days, Chad still performs across the US and internationally, regularly appearing at DragCon events and drag tours while continuing her legendary Cher act.

Season two, Alaska

After dominating one of the franchise’s most chaotic seasons, Alaska finally snatched the crown in 2016 following four challenge wins and endless iconic moments.

Since winning, Alaska has built one of the most successful post-Drag Race careers ever, releasing music, touring globally and co-hosting the hugely popular “Race Chaser” podcast.

She has also invested heavily back into her drag career and creative projects, using her Drag Race fame to expand her music and entertainment empire.

Season three, Trixie Mattel

Trixie walked into All Stars three with a booming career already behind her, and left with even more momentum after taking the crown in 2018.

Since then, she has transformed herself into a full-blown business mogul. Trixie reportedly used part of her winnings to help grow Trixie Cosmetics, which launched the following year and became a massive hit with fans.

Outside of makeup, she’s continued touring, releasing music, hosting TV projects and building her motel business empire alongside longtime partner David Silver.

Season four, Monét X Change

Monét made history alongside Trinity the Tuck when the pair became the franchise’s first-ever double winners in 2019.

Since then, Monét has become a fan-favorite TV personality and podcast host, appearing on tours, comedy shows and “Sibling Rivalry” with Bob the Drag Queen.

She previously revealed that a chunk of her Drag Race winnings went toward paying off student loans, although she also joked about splashing out on a Theragun she didn’t really need.

Season four, Trinity The Tuck

After narrowly missing out on the crown during season nine, Trinity returned stronger than ever for All Stars 4 and ended up sharing the win with Monét.

The polished pageant queen later revealed she invested much of her prize money into buying a home and funding holidays after years of nonstop performing.

Trinity continues to tour extensively and remains one of the franchise’s most decorated challenge winners.

Season five, Shea Couleé

Shea finally got her redemption arc in 2020 after narrowly missing the crown on season nine.

Since her All Stars victory, Shea has moved into fashion, music and acting, becoming one of the franchise’s most high-profile crossover stars. She even appeared in Marvel’s Ironheart.

Shea has said her winnings helped her become a homeowner and also funded lavish trips with friends after years of hard work.

Season six, Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie made Drag Race history in 2021 by becoming the first openly transgender winner in the US franchise.

Her emotional comeback storyline won over fans, and since taking the crown she has continued touring while also becoming an important voice for trans visibility within drag and entertainment.

Kylie has spoken openly about investing in herself and her career after finally reaching a place where she could fully live as her authentic self.

Season seven, Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx stormed the all-winners season and earned the title “Queen of All Queens” in 2022, along with the franchise’s biggest cash prize at the time.

Since then, her career has exploded even further. Jinkx has appeared on Broadway, starred in Doctor Who and continued touring internationally.

As for the money? Jinkx hilariously admitted some of it went on treating friends to Cheesecake Factory dinners before later investing in a home in Portland.

Season eight, Jimbo

Chaos queen Jimbo became the first non-US franchise contestant to win an American All Stars season after dominating the competition in 2023.

Since then, Jimbo has launched hugely successful tours, expanded her merch empire and become one of the franchise’s most instantly recognisable stars thanks to her surreal comedy drag style.

The Canadian icon continues performing worldwide while growing her brand far beyond Drag Race.

Season nine, Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Angeria took the crown during the franchise’s charity-focused season, winning over fans with classic pageant glamour and sharp comedy skills.

Her chosen charity, the National Black Justice Coalition, received more than $230,000 during the competition.

Since her win, Angeria has remained booked and busy on tours, Pride events and Drag Race live appearances while cementing herself as one of the franchise’s most beloved modern queens.

Season 10, Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj finally secured her long-awaited All Stars crown in 2025 after years of becoming one of Drag Race’s most enduring fan favorites.

Already known for her powerhouse comedy performances and theatre work, Ginger has continued performing across the US while expanding her acting and live cabaret career.

Her historic win made her the franchise’s first plus-size All Stars champion, adding another major milestone to Drag Race herstory.

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