Survivor contestant completely loses part of their leg in tragic spearfishing accident

A contestant on Survivor Greece has lost part of their leg and suffered severe damage to their ankle during a spearfishing accident whilst filming for the show.

Stavros Floros was filming for the show in the Dominican Republic when the accident happened, with the show currently having suspended being broadcast out of respect for him.

He was hit by a tourist boat whilst spearfishing, with the accident taking place “outside of the competition” during a break from filming.

The production company behind Survivor Greece AcunMedya confirmed that he was “diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels” when the boat “accidentally struck him.”

Stavros “sustained severe injuries to his legs from the vessel’s outboard engine propellers, including a partial amputation of the left leg and significant trauma to the right ankle.”

He immediately received first aid and was taken to hospital, where he currently remain in serious but stable condition.

The production company have since shared a statement, saying: “Following our initial announcement regarding the serious accident involving a Survivor contestant in the Dominican Republic, and out of a sense of responsibility toward the public and, above all, toward the contestant himself, we consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred.

“According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show.

“From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.

“The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger. Out of respect for the injured contestant and his family, we ask for responsibility and for inaccurate information not to be reproduced until the official investigation is completed. We are committed to keeping you informed regarding developments and the clarification of the incident.”

SKAI television also released a statement, saying the channel will “contribute” in every way to his treatment.

It stated: “SKAI has been informed of the serious accident involving a Survivor contestant in the Dominican Republic and expresses its sorrow and full support to him and his family.

“Although the production of Survivor is carried out exclusively under the control and responsibility of Acun Medya, SKAI is closely monitoring the participant’s health condition and will contribute in every possible way to his treatment, hospitalization, and any rehabilitation care required.

“Until the causes of the incident are fully investigated, the television broadcast of the program is being suspended.”

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