This is how Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath is doing now, after her alopecia diagnosis

Welcome to Plathville‘s Moriah Plath has opened up about her alopecia diagnosis, and is still trying to figure out what triggers it. She’s been through a lot over the last few years, from a huge break-up with her now-ex, to wearing wigs after her hair began falling out.

Her plans are now are to maintain her hair and eyebrows using false hair, and is “still in the process of trying to figure things out.” She said, “Now what I’m working on is taking care of myself, just taking vitamins and my diet and trying to eat more, so I can gain weight.”

In 2025, Moriah released a song called Proud Of You, but since then, she’s taken things easy. She’s now focused on making sure she’s healthy, after her hair began to “really fall out within a few weeks,” and usually wears synthetic wigs, or the occasional human hair wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moriah Plath (@moriah.jasper)

It got to a point where Ethan Plath, her brother, shaved her head off after she asked him, which she said was “very healing”. In July 2025, Moriah wrote, “I lost all my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes again. It was extremely hard and I had to come to terms with it.”

“I’ve never had any cosmetic work done, besides Invisalign. I’m learning to love myself the way God made me, with or without hair… it’s a continuous struggle but I’m getting there! I’m not very talented yet at wearing wigs and trying to draw my dang eyebrows on,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moriah Plath (@moriah.jasper)

She’s currently living in the Montana mountains with her dog, Jack, where she’s decided to have a fresh start. She was previously in a difficult relationship with Mac Kallschmidt, whose cheating scandal was a main storyline in seasons one and three, but is now single.

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