She’s back again for more on Below Deck Down Under, so let’s meet stew Barbie Pascual

Barbie Pascual has returned to the Below Deck franchise after quitting the main show during season 12, but now she’s once again a stew during Below Deck Down Under. So, let’s have a quick recap about why she left in the first place and what she’s been up to since then!

Why did Barbie Pascual quit Below Deck?

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Barbie quit filming rather abruptly following some friction with her co-stars, as she announced: “I’m gonna go straight to a five-star resort. This is not me quitting, because my job’s done. All I’ve done this whole season is put my ego aside and work on myself. Nobody here cares about me.”

After deciding to leave, Barbie called Captain Kerry Titheradge to discuss why she left, saying: “You know, I’m just disappointed that this all went down like this. I’m done, you know? I don’t need to be on a yacht where people are attacking me.

“I need to work on myself, but I also need to work on myself with people that care about me, not with people that don’t.”

What happened between her and Kyle?

Barbie’s boat romance with Kyle Stillie also fell apart after she felt like he wasn’t defending her enough from the other stews on the boat. He shared more about what went wrong between the two, saying: “The girl I met last year, f*king tried to make it work, but I was like a lost little puppy, mate. really just f*king went for it.”

He continued in a confessional: “What happened to me and Barbie after St. David? When I got to Miami, we linked up and had a beautiful relationship,. And I think part of me still does love that girl.”

She had an insanely luxurious upbringing

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Barbie was very open about how privileged she was growing up, sharing during Below Deck that she grew up with “three nannies” and would be able to live off selling her clothes if her dad ever cut her off financially.

Her father, Gabriel Pascual earned his huge wealth by working his way up the career ladder and eventually became the Global Account Director for Coca Cola after working there for 24 years, according to his LinkedIn. In 2012 he left the brand and started his own business called Fidemont Group, which provide financial services.

Whilst Barbie also started her own custom tablescapes business called Beyond The Table, it seems she’s since abandoned it as there are currently no posts on the Instagram page for the business.

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