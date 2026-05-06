Meet the new and daring Love Is Blind: Poland cast, from Wiktoria to Aleksander
Loads of them have been on TV before
Love Is Blind has brought a spin-off, and this time it’s set in Poland. A few of the cast are no stranger to TV or influencing work, and are hoping to find their future Mr or Mrs in the pods. They all have totally different backgrounds, from a marketing specialist to a chef.
Aleksander
Aleksander works as a chef.
Fabian
Fabian is a civil engineer.
Filip
Filip is a 31-year-old flight attendant.
‘New’ Filip
Filip is a drilling engineer.
Jacek
Jacek is a barber.
Damian
Business analyst Damian is 35 years old.
Kamil
Brokerage account manager Kamil is 27 years old.
Kamil Uno
Senior consultant Kamil Uno is 33 years old.
Krzysztof
Carpenter Krzysztof is 36 years old.
Lubicz
Concept store owner Lubicz is his own boss at just 33!
Marcin
Lawyer Marcin is 30 years old.
Mateusz
Team leader Mateusz is 32 years old.
MP
Graduate student MP is believed to be American and is 27 years old.
Radek
Language school sales associate Radek is just 26.
Robert
Commercial director Robert is 33 years old.
Wiktoria
Marketing specialist Wiktoria is 25 years old.
Paulina
Event organizer Paulina is 30 years old.
Nicole
Hypnotherapist Nicole is 28 years old.
Marta
Marta is a nail technician at 30 years old.
Malika
Internet specialist Malika is 29 years old.
Laura
Logistician Laura is 30 years old.
Kinga
Kinga works as a real estate agent and is 27 years old.
Karolina
Karolina is a 30-year-old training specialist.
Julka
She’s a 24-year-old business development specialist.
Julita
Julita is 37 and works as a neurology teacher.
Julia
27-year-old Julia is ready to meet her match in the pods.
Iza
Operating client manager Iza is 31 years old.
Gosia
Marketing specialist Gosia is 28 and works in sales planning.
Ewelina
Ewelina is a 30-year-old eyelash styling instructor working in aesthetics.
Daria
She’s a 35-year-old office manager.
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