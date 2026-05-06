Meet the new and daring Love Is Blind: Poland cast, from Wiktoria to Aleksander

Loads of them have been on TV before

Love Is Blind has brought a spin-off, and this time it’s set in Poland. A few of the cast are no stranger to TV or influencing work, and are hoping to find their future Mr or Mrs in the pods. They all have totally different backgrounds, from a marketing specialist to a chef.

Aleksander

Aleksander works as a chef.

Fabian

Fabian is a civil engineer.

Filip

Filip is a 31-year-old flight attendant.

‘New’ Filip

Filip is a drilling engineer.

Jacek

Jacek is a barber.

Damian

Business analyst Damian is 35 years old.

Kamil

Brokerage account manager Kamil is 27 years old.

Kamil Uno

Senior consultant Kamil Uno is 33 years old.

Krzysztof

Carpenter Krzysztof is 36 years old.

Lubicz

Concept store owner Lubicz is his own boss at just 33!

Marcin

Lawyer Marcin is 30 years old.

Mateusz

Team leader Mateusz is 32 years old.

MP

Graduate student MP is believed to be American and is 27 years old.

Radek

Language school sales associate Radek is just 26.

Robert

Commercial director Robert is 33 years old.

Wiktoria

Marketing specialist Wiktoria is 25 years old.

Paulina

Event organizer Paulina is 30 years old.

Nicole

Hypnotherapist Nicole is 28 years old.

Marta

Marta is a nail technician at 30 years old.

Malika

Internet specialist Malika is 29 years old.

Laura

Logistician Laura is 30 years old.

Kinga

Kinga works as a real estate agent and is 27 years old.

Karolina

Karolina is a 30-year-old training specialist.

Julka

She’s a 24-year-old business development specialist.

Julita

Julita is 37 and works as a neurology teacher.

Julia

27-year-old Julia is ready to meet her match in the pods.

Iza

Operating client manager Iza is 31 years old.

Gosia

Marketing specialist Gosia is 28 and works in sales planning.

Ewelina

Ewelina is a 30-year-old eyelash styling instructor working in aesthetics.

Daria

She’s a 35-year-old office manager.

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