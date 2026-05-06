What happened to Celebs Go Dating expert Eden Blackman, as the show returns for a new series

Celebs Go Dating has returned for its 15th series this week, with a new group of celebrities hoping to fix their love lives under the guidance of the show’s dating experts.

This time around, the line-up includes Professor Green, Love Island’s Gabby Allen and Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, all stepping into the agency for mixers, dates and the kind of brutally honest feedback the show has built its reputation on.

Now a staple of reality TV since launching in 2016, Celebs Go Dating has largely stuck to the same format, currently led by experts Paul C Brunson, Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn.

But for long-time watchers, the new series is also a reminder of the show’s earlier days, when it was fronted by original agents Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex.

Eden was part of the show from the beginning, becoming known for his direct approach and dry humour as he guided celebrities through their often chaotic dating lives. He left after the fourth series in 2018, reportedly following a fallout with Essex and numerous allegations against him.

Nadia Essex told Byline Times that she raised concerns about his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women with Lime Pictures in October 2017. Lime Pictures investigated Essex’s concerns, speaking to individuals who might have more information. Following this investigation, both presenters entered mediation and agreed to continue working together.

At the time, lawyers for Lime Pictures stated they take all complaints seriously and investigated allegations brought to their attention, acting within the constraints of what complainants were willing to do.

In June 2025, it was announced that Eden had died at the age of 57 after a long illness.

His family shared the news in a statement on Instagram, writing: “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Blackman (@edenblackman)

They described him as someone who “blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own” and said music was his “first love and constant companion”.

Among those paying tribute at the time was Paul C Brunson, who wrote: “He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it.”

Other experts, including Anna Williamson, also shared tributes, reflecting on the role Eden played in the show’s early success and the wider dating industry.

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