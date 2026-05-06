Paris Fury reveals new details about Venezuela’s wedding, including controversial shoe choice

Paris Fury has lifted the lid on her daughter Venezuela’s upcoming wedding, and one detail has left her stunned.

The mum-of-seven, 36, revealed new insight into the big day as she documented preparations for her eldest child’s nuptials on Instagram. Venezuela, 16, is set to marry boyfriend Noah Price, 17, after he proposed during her birthday celebrations, and the ceremony is expected to take place later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sew in Love (@sewinlove_emily)

Giving people a glimpse behind the scenes, Paris shared snaps from a visit to Ava Rose Hamilton bridal boutique, where the pair picked up the teen’s dress, but it was her next update that got everyone talking.

Filming herself holding a pair of white Crocs, she admitted: “Still can’t believe she wants to wear Crocs as her wedding shoes”.

Despite the unconventional choice, it seems the comfy footwear is all part of Venezuela’s plan for her big day.

A source told The Sun: “Venezuela is going all-out when it comes to her wedding gown.

“She also wants to be comfortable during the night, so she decided on a pair of fresh white Crocs.”

The wedding – which is expected to be filmed for the family’s Netflix show At Home With The Furys – is already shaping up to be a huge event, and the bride-to-be isn’t wasting any time getting organised.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Venezuela revealed she’s hoping to tie the knot soon.

When asked about the date, she replied: “I’m trying to get everything booked for May/June time, but I’m not sure when it will be”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

She also confirmed she’ll be staying at home right up until the big day.

Responding to a fan question about moving out, Venezuela said: “No, I will be in my mam and dad’s home til I’m married”.

The teen’s engagement and wedding plans have sparked debate, particularly as the legal age to marry in England was raised to 18 in 2023. However, the family now lives on the Isle of Man, where 16-year-olds can wed with parental consent.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.