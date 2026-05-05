Paris Fury clears up the truth after TikTok page posts ‘false’ apology about racism

An account that appeared to be Paris Fury’s account broke her silence on accusations she made a racist post, a year after the page posted photos using an offensive sound on TikTok. The page addressed backlash after sharing holiday pics in May 2025, and it’s been cleared up.

The account wrote: “I want to clear something up. There are photos of me in Barbados from May last year, with images celebrating the beauty and culture of the Black community – they’re being used as background visuals. I’ve seen the comments about my last TikTok.”

“The sound used on that video was automatically selected, there was absolutely no intention behind it. I am not racist and never have been. I have nothing but love and respect for the Black community and people from all backgrounds,” the caption added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

The page concluded: “Please don’t twist something harmless into something it isn’t. Let’s keep things kind and respectful.” Since then, it appears that account has been removed from TikTok, and that Paris has shared a link to her official page, which is a different one.

So, it looks like the account didn’t even belong to her, or at least was deleted, because she said her TikTok pages “keep getting removed because the kids keep getting her blocked.” On Saturday, a day before the apology statement went out, she cleared up the confusion.

She also added: “You don’t need to follow all the fake accounts that are out there. Just follow my one.” Rumour has it that Paris has had a lot of impersonators posting inappropriate and offensive videos, and currently, her official page only has two videos of her and Venezuela.

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