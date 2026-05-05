The real reason Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian skipped the 2026 Met Gala is actually pretty sad

The 2026 Met Gala delivered exactly what you’d expect. Kim Kardashian showed up in a metallic breast plate and Kendall and Kylie Jenner did their usual high-fashion thing, but Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were nowhere to be seen.

Their absence wasn’t exactly shocking, though. While both sisters have dipped in and out of Met Gala appearances over the years, they’re far from regulars in the way Kim is. And the reasons behind that are a mix of industry politics, personal preference, and a bit of long-running speculation.

First up: The invite list. The Met Gala isn’t just any event. It’s famously selective, with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour overseeing who gets a coveted seat. Over time, rumours have swirled that Khloé and Kourtney haven’t always made that cut.

At one point, reports claimed Wintour viewed them as “too C-list” for the event, a claim that was never officially confirmed but definitely stuck around. Around the same time, another insider alleged there was also an internal family dynamic at play.

“Kim lives for the event and she would never want her Kardashian sisters there because that would take the attention away from her,” a source told RadarOnline. “Everyone in the family knows that it is Kim’s night. She literally talks about it all year long.”

Things seemed to shift in 2022 when the entire Kardashian-Jenner lineup attended together, making it a full family moment. But that didn’t last. Ahead of the following year’s gala, talk resurfaced that the guest list was being tightened again, with claims that fewer Kardashians would be invited moving forward.

Despite denials from sources close to the family, the pattern since then has been pretty consistent: Kim, Kendall, and Kylie attend, Khloé and Kourtney don’t.

But in Khloé’s case, it’s not just about invitations. She’s been very clear that the Met Gala vibe just isn’t for her.

“I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.”

She’s also shut down rumours that she’s ever been banned outright. When a fan asked her directly online, she responded: “Absolutely NOT True.”

Beyond that, Khloé has opened up about how intense she finds those kinds of events. During an episode of The Kardashians, she explained just how much red carpets stress her out.

“I just can’t believe that’s something you find enjoyable, like going on a red carpet gives me the most anxiety,” she said. “I f***ing hate them. I don’t ever want to do them. I will do photoshoots, I will be out with paparazzi, anything more than a f***ing red carpet. Red carpets are literally the worst thing in my life. It’s like open season for people to critique you. Talk about this, talk about … get off my d**k.”

So while theories about guest lists and fashion politics continue to float around, the reality seems a lot simpler: Khloé isn’t interested, and Kourtney appears to be taking a similar step back from the Met spotlight.

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