Meet Perfect Match’s Weston Richey, who wants a wife, a family and apparently athlete babies

When Netflix needs a man to walk into a villa, flirt outrageously and say something completely wild with full confidence, apparently they call Weston Richey.

Now 32, Weston is returning to reality TV for Perfect Match season four after first appearing on Love Island USA back in 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest villa menace before Perfect Match drops tonight.

Reality TV veterans will already recognise Weston from Love Island USA season one, where he ended up finishing fourth alongside Emily Salch in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston Richey (@westonrichey)

At the time, Weston was basically the villa cowboy: Charming, and constantly in the middle of romantic confusion. The pair looked solid enough by Love Island standards, but they later split in 2020. Emily soft-launched the breakup via a Valentine’s Day post that confirmed she was single again.

Since then, Emily has gone on to launch her skincare line Face-y Company, while Weston has stayed firmly in his self-improvement era.

According to Netflix, Weston is actually hoping to leave Perfect Match with a real relationship. He says he wants emotional connection over pure physical attraction, explaining: “If the external doesn’t match the internal, I don’t want it.”

Weston says he’s looking for someone who can give him “D1 babies”. For non-Americans, that means Division 1 athlete babies. Elite sports genetics, aka Olympic pipeline children. Whatever wording you choose, it’s already one of the wildest phrases to come out of the season and the show hasn’t even started yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston Richey (@westonrichey)

Apparently Weston has a weakness for athletes, but insists he wants more than somebody who just looks good. He compared shallow attraction to owning “a Rolls-Royce with no motor”.

Post-Love Island, Weston pivoted fully into the self-development world.

He now runs the XV Life Program, a coaching platform promising to help people transform their “body, mind and purpose” in 90 days. His social media is basically a mixture of motivational speeches, workouts, podcasts and captions that sound like they were written halfway through a cold plunge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston Richey (@westonrichey)

At one point, he posted: “Dating in 2025: They will block you on everything … but then like your dog’s birthday post.” Unfortunately, he may actually have a point.

Before becoming a full-time reality TV personality slash motivational coach slash podcast philosopher, Weston worked professionally as a photographer and videographer in Texas.

Alongside the gym-heavy content, Weston also openly speaks about his Christian faith online. A lot of his recent content focuses on purpose, discipline, growth and becoming a better version of yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston Richey (@westonrichey)

Weston describes himself as a “big dreamer” who loves chasing goals people tell him are impossible, which is either deeply inspiring or exactly what every man says before starting a cryptocurrency podcast.

He does seem genuinely interested in finding a long-term relationship and eventually starting a family. Whether that actually happens in a Netflix villa designed entirely to destroy people emotionally is another question.

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