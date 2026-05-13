Perfect Match star Jimmy Sotos got his shoulder scar after a ‘season-ending’ injury

Perfect Match star Jimmy Sotos has a noticeable scar on his shoulder, but how exactly did he get it? Well, whilst he’s spoken about the incident on his TikTok, his answer as to what caused it changes almost every time, so let’s find out what really happened.

Jimmy Sotos got his shoulder scar after a serious injury whilst playing basketball

His accident happened at the start of January 2021, as Jimmy had transferred from Bucknell to the Ohio State basketball team.

He dove for a loose ball near the end of a game and fell onto his shoulder, completely popping it out of place as he landed.

It was later officially classed as a shoulder seperation injury, with Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaking out about Jimmy’s “career ending” injury following the match.

He stated: “Jimmy Sotos will need season-ending surgery on his shoulder. He will still be with the team.”

When asked how Jimmy felt about his injury, Chris explained: “It was disappointing. He was emotional after the Rutgers game when it happened. I think he knew at that point that it could be over, but we were trying to factor in every possibility. The sixth-month recovery also factors in.”

Perfect Match star Jimmy Sotos opted to have surgery on his shoulder immediately, which led to the scar on his shoulder.

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