Let’s have a look at who all the exes of the Perfect Match season four cast are

It’s only expected that for a show getting people from other dating shows together that the cast of Perfect Match season four have a very varied collection of exes. They’ve dated some seriously iconic reality stars, so let’s have a look at the relationship history of the new cast, and strap in because it’s going to get messy.

Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber dated her ex boyfriend James Kennedy at the start of 2022, with the pair splitting in 2025 following his arrest over a charge for misdemeanor domestic violence at their shared home.

James was later released on a $20k bail, with no criminal charges against him being filed, with his lawyer saying in a statement: “The diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning — there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy.”

Ally then confirmed that the pair had ended their relationship, sharing on Instagram: “I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again; however, I was not physically hurt. I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing.”

Bri Balram and DeMari Davis

If there’s one thing Perfect Match loves to do it’s bringing exes back together, with season four doing exactly that with Bri and DeMari.

Bri and DeMari met on Too Hot To Handle and split up less than one year later, with her claiming that he’d cheated on her.

DeMari later briefly referenced their split, revealing: “I appreciate every single experience that me and Bri have went through, the love, the laughter, the wins, the losses. All of those things. A person who I said I loved used their platform to try what felt like to me to create a safe space to diminish my character. That cut me deep.” Hopefully we’ll get more answers about what really went down between these two during the season.

Last year Bri was also spotted with Love Island UK star Lochan Nowacki, however nothing more seems to have come from them.

Marissa George

Marissa was engaged to Ramses during Love Is Blind, with the him calling off their relationship on the show after he decided they were “incompatible” as she had “too much energy.”

Kayla Richart

Kayla began dating her ex boyfriend Seb Melrose during season four of Too Hot To Handle, but their relationship fell apart after two years together.

During a brand trip, Kayla felt like Seb was posting an unusually high number of pictures with Love Is Blind star Micah Lussier, and they went through a very messy split that was basically just her blasting him on TikTok.

Katherine LaPrell

Katherine also met her ex boyfriend Ben on Too Hot To Handle, but eventually split up after 18 months together as a result of the strain being long distance had taken on their relationship.

She announced at the time: “Hey Instagram, Charlie and I want to share that after a year and a half together – starting from our meeting on Too Hot to Handle and trying hard to navigate a long distance relationship – we decided to part separate ways at this time.”

Alison Ogden

Building The Band star Alison Ogden started a relationship with fellow contestant Conor Smith, however the pair confirmed they split up after the show.

Conor told Tudum that they took a trip to Paris together after the show finished filming but had since broken up.

Natalie Cruz

Natalie and Grant met during Temptation Island, and whilst they didn’t leave the island together they did start dating after filming finished.

Natalie revealed that he told her he wanted to be in an “exclusive” relationship with her “about a week” after getting back from filming. But, they didn’t end up lasting with the two splitting up soon after and are no longer talking.

Kassy Castillo

Kassy struck up a relationship with Rob Rausch on Love Island season six after the pair both returned to the show after season five.

The two coupled up together and were in the villa for three days as a couple before they were eliminated. However, they didn’t last long outside the villa as during the reunion the pair confirmed they had split up, sharing: “We’re friends.”

Jimmy Presnell

I won’t lie, I’m really rooting for Chelsea and Jimmy to rekindle their relationship after Love Is Blind, I mean the fact the pair are going on date nights together says it all really.

But, why did the pair actually split up in the first place? Well, as it turns out there was an unaired reason that Jimmy decided to end his engagement to Chelsea on Love Is Blind.

Chelsea revealed more about what happened on an appearance on The Viall Files, explaining that they tried to make their relationship work after their on-screen split, but it didn’t end up working out.

She explained: “After filming wrapped, he expressed to me–he tried to take me to a baseball game on our wedding day. And he just said that the cameras were too much. The pressure was too much.

“And I was frustrated because I’m like, ‘You knew going into this situation.’”

Chelsea claimed that Jimmy didn’t tell Chelsea how he felt about the cameras when he told her he wanted to call their engagement off, and during the episode told her: “I love you to death and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad. But I don’t want to go to the altar. I can’t.”

Following his split from Chelsea he also dated Farrah Rose but the two split up.

Chris Dahlan

26 year old Chris starred on Age of Attraction and dated 41 year old Leah on the show, but the two decided to split during the final episode.

Chris told Leah that he felt like their “differences” were a real dealbreaker, saying: “We laid out what we want from a partner from day one. I think we both wanna have a family. I think we both wanna settle down. I think maybe we want it at different paces.

“I do think that the age difference did cause an unnecessary pressure on both of us and put us in a situation where, for the first time in my life, I felt like it was hard for me to be myself. And that’s why ultimately, I feel that this partnership is not right. And ultimately, I can’t move forward with something that I don’t feel is 100 per cent right.”

“I don’t feel like that’s fair to you. I don’t feel like that’s fair to your family or mine,” he added. “So I’m deciding to end this relationship here.”

Dave Hand

MAFS Australia star Dave Hand split up with Jamie Marinos whilst on the show, and as it turns out he was also engaged before MAFS as well.

His ex-fiancé’s name is believed to be Stephanie Jaksch, and they dated for three-and-a-half years in total. The pair got engaged in 2022 and even started wedding planning, but called the whole thing off just 12 months into their engagement.

Danny Spongberg

Danny was one of the Tempters on Temptation Island, and formed a connection with Ashley who had come onto the show with her boyfriend Grant.

Grant was quick to cheat on Ashley during the show, whilst Danny and her became closer and actually left the island together. However the pair split up soon after filming stopped, telling Tudum: “We talked for a little bit, but it just fizzled out. We live very different lifestyles, and we kind of knew that going in. I was more just trying to stay away from Grant.”

Danny added: “We ended up gaining a pretty cool story and connection, and we’re still really good friends.”

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