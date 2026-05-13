Here’s who’s still together from Perfect Match, and the stats are absolutely brutal

Right, who is actually still together from Perfect Match? Because after four seasons of chaos, kissing challenges, suspicious “connections” and enough villa drama to power Netflix for another decade, the answer is… basically nobody.

Despite Perfect Match constantly insisting these people are finding their soulmates, the show’s success rate is looking rough.

Now the series is back for season four, with Netflix once again throwing reality TV’s hottest messes into a villa and hoping love magically appears. Contestants from shows including Love Island and Married at First Sight Australia are all returning to flirt aggressively in swimwear.

So, who from Perfect Match is still together?

As of May 2026, there is really only one major Perfect Match success story: AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland. And to be fair, they didn’t just survive the villa. They absolutely speed-ran the entire romance timeline.

The pair got engaged in March 2025 after meeting on season three, tied the knot later that year in October, and have now welcomed their first child together, which is a level of commitment this franchise has almost never seen before.

Speaking to Tudum, Ollie said: “We just kept the momentum going from the show, onwards and upwards. Our relationship speaks for itself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Desiree (AD) (@amberdesiree)

Wait… wasn’t there another couple?

For a minute, yes.

Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell left the villa together and initially looked promising. But despite having one of the stronger connections of season three, they later split.

Freddie lives in Manchester, UK, while Madison is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, meaning their relationship came with a casual 4,000-mile obstacle attached. The pair eventually admitted the romance just couldn’t survive in the real world.

So technically, even the second success story didn’t actually make it.

What about couples from seasons one and two?

Bleak news, I’m afraid.

Most, if not all, couples from the first two seasons have split up, which means Perfect Match currently has one surviving couple out of four entire seasons of matchmaking. One!

The real challenge on Perfect Match is apparently staying together once WiFi returns and people remember long distance exists.

Still, with season four now here, maybe Netflix will finally improve the odds. Or maybe we’ll just get another six months of chaotic flirting and a reunion full of passive aggressive TikToks.

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