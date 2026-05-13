Meet luxury chef Hannah Flora, the Hell’s Kitchen runner-up now starring on Chopped Castaways

Is there anything she can't do?!

Reality TV chefs really never rest, because Chef Hannah Flora is already back on our screens for another high-pressure cooking competition.

Chopped Castaways premiered yesterday on Food Network, with Hannah as one of 12 chefs stranded on a secret Caribbean island competing in what is basically Survivor meets Chopped.

Hosted by Ted Allen, the series forces chefs to earn ingredients through physical challenges before cooking entirely over open fire with no modern kitchen equipment. Judges Maneet Chauhan, Marcus Samuelsson and Gabe Bertaccini decide who survives each round, all while the contestants battle exhaustion, the elements and each other for a $100,000 prize.

But if Hannah Flora already looks familiar, that’s because you’ve definitely seen her before.

The Boynton Beach, Florida private chef previously competed on season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen, where she absolutely smashed it and finished as runner-up behind winner Kyle Timpson. She made it all the way to the final, which honestly explains why she probably won’t be too fazed by cooking on an island with no kitchen.

Outside of reality TV, Hannah works as a private chef and also writes as a columnist for Golf Kitchen. According to her professional bio, she’s an award-winning executive chef, culinary consultant and “culinary thought leader” with more than 18 years of experience working across private country clubs, resorts and fine dining kitchens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Hannah Flora (@chefhannahflora)

She actually started cooking professionally at just 15 years old in a small restaurant outside Chicago, before later training under Master Chef Peter Timmins at Everglades Country Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

And she’s been breaking records ever since. Hannah became the first executive chef at Mizner Country Club in Florida at just 28 years old, which is wildly impressive considering most of us were still figuring out how to meal prep at that age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Hannah Flora (@chefhannahflora)

Away from the kitchen, Hannah is super into fitness, fishing and the outdoors, which honestly makes her feel perfectly built for Chopped Castaways. She also regularly posts behind-the-scenes chef content and gym updates on Instagram at @chefhannahflora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Hannah Flora (@chefhannahflora)

So if surviving Gordon Ramsay wasn’t enough, now she’s trying to survive a literal island too.

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