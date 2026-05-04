Is Tom Read Wilson’s voice on Celebs Go Dating actually real? Let’s find out!

It’s so ridiculously posh that there is a lot of speculation over whether Tom Read Wilson’s voice on Celebs Go Dating is actually real or not, so let’s find out what’s been said about it.

The authenticity of his voice was first called into question when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity, with his fellow campmate Aitch claiming that Tom’s accent wasn’t actually real.

Tom Read Wilson’s Celebs Go Dating co-star, Anna Williamson, then publicly confirmed that his voice is actually real.

She explained at the time: “I just want to support my friend. Aitch on I’m A Celeb was just asking about the way Tom speaks and was waiting for him to ‘turn it off.’ You know what? I’m just gonna myth bust that right now.

“It’s probably the most common question that people say to myself and Paul (C Brunson) about Tom like ‘is that his real voice? Is that how he really talks or is it an act?’ Let me tell you now on my kids’ graves. That is how Tom speaks.”

She continued: “He is influenced by his dad. He was an English teacher and Tom just speaks like that. He jokes that he sounds like June Whitfield like an 80 year old well-spoken granny.

“But that is how Tom speaks. That’s for real. when he’s upset, happy. Like off duty on duty. That is how Tom speaks. It’s not an act. That’s real and it’s wonderful.”

She also addressed his voice again whilst appearing on Lorraine, saying: “I can now clarify, absolutely, Tom Read Wilson speaks like that.”

Tom Read Wilson also briefly spoke about his accent whilst in the jungle, saying that his vocabulary and accent comes from his “wonderful” dad, who was an English teacher.

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