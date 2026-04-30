He’s a millionaire now, but what is Million Dollar Secret winner Nick Pellecchia’s real job?

He has his own business

After Million Dollar Secret season two, winner Nick Pellecchia has officially joined the millionaire club, but while the show made him a reality TV standout, his real-life job is actually far from just being a game player on Netflix. So, what does he actually do when the cameras aren’t rolling?

He is a finance entrepreneur

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According to his impressive LinkedIn profile, Nick Pellecchia works as an entrepreneur in the financial sector. He’s currently the Founder and Sales Director of Fluid Funding LLC, based in Miami.

His company focuses on helping small and mid-sized businesses access funding when traditional banks won’t support them.

It’s a high-pressure industry, and Nick’s role is very sales-driven. He’s responsible for building relationships, advising clients, and structuring deals in a fast-moving environment where timing and negotiation really matter.

His career started in high-level finance and sales

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Before launching his own company, Nick had already built a solid foundation in finance and business development.

One of his earlier roles was as an Account Manager at Greenbox Capital, where he handled a large portfolio of clients and worked on renewing and structuring funding deals.

He also worked as a Private Equity Analyst, where he analysed companies, reviewed financial performance, and helped assess potential investment opportunities.

On top of that, he spent time as a Financial Advisor at Equitable Advisors, working directly with clients on investments, insurance products, and long-term financial planning.

Nick also worked as an Event Sales Manager at Seafair Yachts, where he sold luxury yacht experiences in Miami.

His education actually shaped his competitive edge

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Nick studied Finance at the University of Miami, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a strong academic record.

While there, he was actively involved in investment clubs, business societies, and extracurriculars like intramural sports and even a cooking club. He also earned academic recognition and scholarships.

Before university, he was also a competitive student-athlete in high school, captaining his basketball team and taking part in multiple academic clubs, including investment-focused activities.

So, he’s always been competitive, analytical, and very business-minded. It totally explains why he played Million Dollar Secret season two the way he did – strategic, social, and always thinking ahead.

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