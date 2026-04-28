People think Nick and Umeko from Million Dollar Secret are dating, so what’s actually going on?

Social media right now is filled with people wondering if Nick Pellecchia and Umeko Peterson from Million Dollar Secret are actually dating after their flirty moments on the show, so here’s what’s really going on.

During the last few episodes, viewers definitely picked up on a connection between Nick and Umeko. There was a bit of flirting, loads of banter, and even other contestants joking about them as a pair. At one point, Lauren even said their babies would be “beautiful”, which pretty much sums up how everyone in the house saw them.

It wasn’t just jokes either. Both Nick and Umeko admitted there was some attraction there, and they also helped each other stay in the game at key moments. So, there was clearly something going on, whether that was genuine or part of the gameplay.

Then, after the episodes aired, things got a bit more interesting. Umeko recently posted an Instagram story showing her on a video call with Nick, writing “See ya next weekend” with a heart emoji. Not long after, Nick posted a photo of the two of them with a heart and tagged her. So naturally, people started reading into it.

But Nick might already have a ‘girlfriend’

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A couple of weeks ago, Nick commented on a reel saying, “What do I tell my gf?” That suggests he might have a girlfriend, although it’s not clear who he was referring to or if that’s still the case. There are also older posts from a few years back showing him with someone, which suggests he may have been in a relationship before, but that doesn’t confirm anything about now.

On top of that, Nick has also been confirmed as a cast member on Perfect Match season four, which is set to release in May. And since that’s a dating show, contestants are usually single, or at least presented that way when filming.

Neither Nick nor Umeko has said anything about whether they’re dating. And, since they’re apparently meeting up soon, we might actually get some proper answers, or at least a bit more hot gossip.

Reality Shrine has contacted both Nick and Umeko for comment.

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