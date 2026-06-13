Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen just visited the Oval Office and we have so many questions

Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen visited the Oval Office on June 11 as President Donald Trump signed a proclamation reopening nearly half a million square miles of protected Pacific marine habitat to commercial fishing. What an unexpected crossover.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time that the two have met. Sig Hansen competed on season 14 of NBC’s reality show The Celebrity Apprentice hosted by Trump. “I spent a couple months with you on The Apprentice. and I saw your work ethic there,” said Hansen.

“I’ve never been fired in my life until I spent a couple of months with this man” 🤣 Sig Hansen, from the Deadliest Catch, also competed on Season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice! pic.twitter.com/lhyEjaO0Vf — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 11, 2026

He went on saying: “I’ve been fishing since I was 12 years old. I’ve never been fired until I spent some time with this man. It was very humbling to say the least.”

Captain Sig admitted that after the experience, he was a better captain because, “I was very nice to my crew. I was very humbled when I was fired.” I guess the Deadliest Catch crew strangely have Trump to thank for his treatment towards them aboard the Northwestern.

Captain Sig gifted Trump what he called a “crew hat,” telling the president, “You’re one of us now.” So he effectively made the President of the United States an honorary crab fisherman. Wow.

Sig’s presence today may be controversial, as there have been many critics related to this opening the protected waters in the Pacific. However, we know that Sig is known for his fearless and bold fishing strategies, so he’s no stranger to pushback.

Captain Sig also called Trump’s support for the fishing industry “phenomenal.” Which is high praise from a man whose idea of a compliment is simply not yelling at you during a Force 10 storm.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.