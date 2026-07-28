She’s at the centre of family drama, so who is Kacie Adkison on McBee Dynasty?

During tonight’s episode of McBee Dynasty it all really kicks off after rumours surface that Steven McBee has been “inappropriate” with his future sister-in-law Kacie Adkinson, so let’s find out more about her.

The 28 year old is currently in charge of the McBee’s family tallow skincare business, with her coming to blows with Steven last episode because of his decision to bring Allie into the business. She clarified to Bravo Insider that the pair are on much better terms, with Steven Jr adding that she’d been right all along, adding: “She never forgets to let me know that she called this from a mile away,” he noted. “She has good intuition, I’ll give her that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacie Adkison (@kacie_adkison)



Kacie spoke with Decider last month, where she opened up about the tallow business and how it’s doing today. She explained “So I started the tallow business for Blair. It wasn’t going to be a business. Viewers get to watch every single step of me starting a business, and I do not know how to run a business, so it was very interesting.”

Prior to her regular appearance on McBee Dynasty, Kacie Adkinson worked in insurance sales, a role she described as both fulfilling and demanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacie Adkison (@kacie_adkison)



As for the relationship between her and Cole, it’s a bit messy to start with. The pair started dating on and off in 2019, with Kacie recalling how she “friend zoned Cole pretty hard.” But in 2024 the pair decided to give their relationship a proper shot with Kacie giving birth to their first child in December 2024. In November 2025 Cole proposed to Kacie, and the two are currently expecting their second baby together.

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