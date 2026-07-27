Victoria Zardoya tragically died in a freak accident, so what happened to her?

The death of 20 year old student Victoria Zardoya has tragically been announced after she passed away during a freak accident on holiday with her friends, so what happened?

According to a now deleted Instagram post by one of her friends, Victoria Silberbusch, Victoria sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key.

She claimed: “On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in an unimaginable and unexpected tragedy.

“A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were all exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key. We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened… Everything changed in a matter of seconds.”

Victoria Zardoya was close friends with the Giudice Family, with Joe Giuduce also confirming her death happened after a “sinple fall.” He shared: “To think that a simple fall while just being young and having fun could take such a beautiful life is heartbreaking. You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you. Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@_victoriazardoya)



Another one of her close friends who was with Victoria when the accident happened shared that she was “taken from us all far, far too soon.”

It appears that she was airlifted after her fall to hospital where she appears to have sadly passed away, as her friend Ross wrote: “She has the most amazing group of friends that have a hole in their hearts so big it will never be filled. My heart breaks for all of them. So many of them flew in from all parts of the country to be by her side every last moment. She was incredibly loved. What was supposed to be one of the best weekends of our lives ended with your parents planning your funeral.”

He added: “And one day ill see you up there and be able to say I’m sorry for bringing you to that stupid island that day that ended with you on the flight of life helicopter.”

Another friend shared an image of her seemingly holding Victoria’s hand in the hospital, writing: “No one ever prepares you to lose a loved one. All I got to say is if Vic wanted anything in this world is to make people happy. And she sure did that to her very last seconds.”

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