All the relationship statuses of the Love Island USA couples, almost two weeks after the final

It’s been almost two weeks since the Love Island USA finale, so let’s have a look at all the relationship statuses of the cast members, and it looks like one of them might have already split…

Bryce and Trinity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Tatum (@soootrini)



Thankfully our beloved Love Island USA winners are one of the couples who are very much still together. During a recent interview with People, Trinity revealed that she’s planning to move to LA so they don’t have to do long distance, adding: “I really just want to be where he is.” Honestly may these two live a long and happy life together.

Aniya and Carl

Whilst Aniya and Carl have kept their relationship more low-key post villa, it appears that they’re still together. The two have posted each other on their Instagram, with Aniya telling Peacock after the show that “it would be so cute if we could meet up in Nantucket.”

Melanie and Sincere

People are convinced that these two might have already split up after the villa, and I’m assuming Melanie will have seen the hundreds of posts from brands begging for her to dump him on the show now she has her phone back. Melanie hasn’t posted anything at all since leaving the villa, however just last week Sincere did include pictures of them from the show in a photo dump. At the moment it all seems a bit up in the air.

Zach and Kayda

If you haven’t seen much Zach and Kayda content, it’s not because they’ve split but because he’s currently back in the UK, whilst she’s in America.

However, Zach posted a video on Instagram after the show that seemed to very much confirm the pair are still together and are planning on seeing each other again as soon as they can.

He shared: “Leaving the Villa with my amazing Kayda, I’m just so excited to just see the world with her now. See where she lives, go to New Hampshire, meet her family properly, bring her back to the UK, meet my family. Just start doing normal stuff, go on proper dates, no swamp dates.”

He continued: “She’s literally everything that I looked for and wanted to leave the Villa with. I’m so grateful and blessed to have met her because the support she has given me since leaving has been incredible; she’s been my rock. She’s been so supportive, amazing, just so incredibly strong, and I’m so grateful I’ve met someone like her. I’m so happy, and I miss her so much, I’m not gonna lie.”

Kenzie and Dylan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Wrona (@dylan_wrona)



Kenzie and Dylan are also going very strong, as he’s now officially asked her to be his girlfriend! He also gushed about her during an interview with Swooon, saying: “I think it goes without saying at this point, but like Kenzie and I really, really — well, I almost said a different word.

“We really, really like each other a lot, and we’re moving in that direction of really falling for each other, and every single night, we just talk about how we feel closer, and we just are moving in an amazing direction. And you know, I’m already there. She says she’s obsessed with me, so it’s just a great feeling, and I’m just excited to see what’s in store for us.”

Sean and Beatriz

Right, so after Sean and Beatriz were eliminated they admitted that there were some feelings there between them, and it looks like they might actually be together? Beatriz recently posted that Sean had come to watch her at a long jump competition, and people spotted that he was wearing her medals in one behind the scenes pic. I’m genuinely here for it.

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