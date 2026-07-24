Tyson Fury’s fight against Mariusz Wach today won’t be on TV, but here’s how you can watch it

Tyson’s Fury fight today against Mariusz Wach will not be shown live on the TV, so here’s how you can watch it.

Tyson will be fighting Mariusz at 10pm in Thailand, which is at 4pm in the UK, and whilst you won’t be able to watch the fight live the results will be published by ESPN tonight.

As for why the fight won’t be streamed live? Well, Tyson Fury announced that his fight against Mariusz Wach won’t be able to be watched today live on TV, but that it will be broadcast when the next season of his reality show, At Home With The Furys releases on Netflix.

He announced: “This great fight will not be streamed live! It will only be broadcast on my hit Netflix TV show ‘At Home With The Furys’ season three.” Whilst a release date for season three has not been announced it’s likely to come out sometime in early 2027.

Promoter Frank Warren shared that whilst it’s very uncommon for fights to go untelevised, that some of it might be a motivation to stay on the same timeframe as Anthony Joshua, so that their schedules line up again later in the year. He added: ” He doesn’t want to be waiting. Otherwise he’ll be out of the ring for nearly eight months again and he doesn’t want that. He wants to keep busy.”

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