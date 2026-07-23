Exclusive: The Ultimatum’s Blake reveals what ‘really’ happened night of arrest

Blake from season four of The Ultimatum has shared his own account of the night that he was arrested after Hayley’s podcast appearance yesterday.

This season of The Ultimatum introduced us to Blake and Hayley, who had been together for two years before Blake gave her an ultimatum. By the end of the experiment, the two were engaged. But their engagement didn’t last long – they ended things a few months after filming.

Reports from TMZ claimed Blake was arrested for an alleged assault against Hayley late last year, although she didn’t press charges. In an interview with Love Is Blind’s AD, she gave her perspective of what she claimed happened that night, including accusing Blake of raising a hanger at her and threatening to drag her out of the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

Now, Blake has talked to Reality Shrine about his own alleged account of what happened that night.

“She kept on escalating the conversation, and I could not get the argument to stop,” the 26-year-old said.

“Come to find out she was recording me, and it felt like a set-up. But I was sitting there, and I just said, ‘Hey. We need to stop arguing, why are we still talking about this? Why is this going on? Why are we still arguing?’.”

During this period of their cohabitation, Hayley and Blake both agree they were no longer in a relationship.

He continued: “So I told her, ‘I want you to leave my house. I want you to get out’. And then she just didn’t leave. And she was recording the whole time, which is why I said this whole situation didn’t sit right with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

Blake then explained what he claims happened when he tried to get Hayley to leave the house, and further clarified the arrest.

“I walked over to her, I put my arms behind her to pick her up; this is not a dragging situation. The whole arrest charge for assault is not even true, I was arrested for a Class C misdemeanour, the lowest possible offence.”

The marketing and operations specialist also claimed Hayley was the one who threw a hanger at him, and denied raising it like he was going to hit her.

“Hayley was screaming because when I went over there to get her out, she pushed me and said ‘Blake don’t touch me’, and when I left our house, I walked over to my father who could hear us arguing, and then we called the cops to escort Hayley out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

When the police showed up, Blake claimed he was arrested after Hayley showed an officer the audio recording of their argument, and because he went back and forth. He claimed he was “the fall guy: for the confrontation, and that he continued living with her for two weeks after the incident.

On why he believed Hayley had such a different account, Blake had this to say: “A lot of this has to do with book sales for her. She is writing a book about the 500 people that have abused her in her life, and she wants to promote this and try to push it.”

“In a way, to me, this is almost being used by her in a way that’s not okay – Hayley and I have still been in communication for the past three weeks,” he claimed.

“Hayley and I still talk. We still talk on the phone, and everything is fine, so if this was such a horrible experience, why would she still be in contact with me?”

Reality Shrine have reached out to Hayley Dinaé for comment.

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