The timeline is confusing, so here’s when The Ultimatum season four reunion was filmed

From Blake and Hayley’s split to Ashley’s mum being paid tribute following her passing, the timeline of The Ultimatum season four has been really confusing. We can finally reveal when the reunion was filmed, based on all the timely evidence shared by the couples.

From our estimations, The Ultimatum season four reunion was filmed in late June. It’s been confirmed that Blake and Hayley broke up in October 2025, months after the experiment took place, including him getting arrested. By the reunion, they were discussing their split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

We know season four was between March and May 2025, and that most shows decide to film reunions once all the episodes come out. Episodes were all out by July 22, with coverage published on July 17 stating that the reunion was filmed “several weeks ago.”

Jessica and Edris got back together after the reunion, as revealed in a shared statement online. “While the reunion was painful to watch, the dialogue led us to reconnect and attend therapy after filming,” they continued. “We’ve decided to give our relationship another shot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

Another sign that the reunion was filmed in June was because a tribute was paid to Ashley’s mum, who died in May. Then, more evidence is that Hayley then went on What’s The Reality podcast “fresh off the reunion,” only sharing the same outfit and hair on July 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

Another thing is that AD revealed Jessica popped by to film an episode for What’s The Reality? podcast straight after the reunion, in which she was slating Edris, who she has since gotten back together with. So it looks like the podcast eps were filmed in late June, too!

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