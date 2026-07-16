‘She was so excited’: Ashley’s mum sadly died before The Ultimatum came out on Netflix

Ashley is sharing her love life on The Ultimatum season four, but her mum sadly died just two months ago. She was her bestie, who often appeared in her TikTok videos going shopping with Ashley. The Netflix star has now shared insights into her relationship with her mum.

Ashley’s mum died before The Ultimatum came out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Sadly, Ashley’s mother died just two months before The Ultimatum came out on Netflix. They filmed the season a year ago, and with that in mind, she shared a tribute to her mum about how she would have reacted to seeing her daughter on the platform.

She was Tracy Wilson, was married to Ashley’s father, Wayne, and was a mum-of-two. Tracy, who had 4K Instagram followers, shared a post for her daughter before she died and wrote: “Wishing my beautiful daughter Ashley a happy 28th Birthday today!! Love you!!”

She wrote: “I’m sitting in my moms bathroom trying to help my dad go through her stuff, i took a break and somehow came across all this vlog footage I never used and I am in absolute tears. Seeing her smile, laugh and be with the ones she loved most again fills my heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

“It tears me apart that she’s not here with us. Was me finding this her trying to fill my spirits going through the hardest year of my life and what’s about to come? Was this her telling me it’s going to be okay as I’m going through her stuff? I’d be filming TikTok’s with her.”

“She was SO EXCITED for all of this to come out and I just wish she was here with me. We’d be giggling in bed watching it at midnight before we even got to do a watch party. Gosh I can’t believe I found all of this just now but making videos of her makes me smile.”

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