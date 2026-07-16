Here’s where Killian and Hayley stand after those vile text messages on The Ultimatum

As if she would ever forgive him for this

Hayley discovered a vile group chat on Killian‘s phone on The Ultimatum, in which his friends were being really gross about their relationship and how he’d “down-graded”. Anyway, she called him out on it during their trial marriage, so where do they stand now?

Inside Killian’s group chat on The Ultimatum

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Hayley called Killian “beyond disrespectful” after finding messages, which involved his friends saying, “What an L going from a big-boobed blonde to a flat-chested brunette.” Killian also said a friend “mentioned the ‘gang bang”, because “he had to make it worse.”

He wishes he’d shut the chat down

Although Killian claimed he didn’t even say anything, he does regret how he went about it. “I wish I had stood up for [Hayley], especially with the body-shaming thing,” he told Tudum. “I don’t want her to feel down about herself,” but he doesn’t think she’s innocent, either.

“No one has spoken once about how [Hayley] was invading privacy,” he said. “If you hadn’t been insecure, and you hadn’t been invading my privacy and zooming in on my phone, we would’ve never been here. As for Hayley, she said: “I felt so betrayed. We were great friends.”

Somehow, Killian and Hayley seem civil?!

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Killian told Hayley on her Instagram comments, “You right! Don’t stress nothinnn.” She said in a new video GRWM, “We filmed for nine weeks. You’re watching, what, maybe nine hours? Obviously there are going to be things that didn’t make it into the season.”

“That’s not me saying, ‘Don’t judge me before you watch it,’ because trust me, there were moments where I had my hand over my mouth watching, and I was like, ‘Girl, you look crazy,’” she added. They now both follow each other on Instagram, as well.

Oh, and also she claimed he said he’d “f*** her right now if she wasn’t so modest and respects herself as much as she does,” which he denied. However, she’s adamant he did. “What do I gain out of lying about that?” Hayley responded. “I know my truth.”

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