Hayley has a huge crash out on The Ultimatum, so let’s get to know her properly

Hayley was given The Ultimatum by boyfriend Blake after two years together. She didn’t think love was enough for a healthy marriage, and has since revealed she crashes out massively on the show, after finding out Blake said he’d be physically intimate with someone else.

Hayley works in the same job as Blake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

Hayley works in marketing as a specialist and has been tagging clothing brand Peppermayo in multiple posts. She’s got over 4K followers on Instagram, and 2K on TikTok, where she said the show is “why she’s been so MIA this year” and admitted to “crashing out.”

She’s a dog mum to golden retriever Winston, who she’s utterly obsessed with. Hayley graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University about a year before she filmed the show, and has since been going to gigs, working, and, well, filming a Netflix reality show. No biggie.

There’s zero trace of him on her page

Just like Blake, Hayley has no sign of Blake on her Instagram. They don’t even follow each other’s profiles! This could all be to throw us off the scent, but then other couples who went on the show are quite happily still sharing pics with each other. Ugh.

The pair first met when Hayley was nannying his stepbrothers, but it took family wine night around a fire pit for sparks to fly. “I showed up, got a glass, and Hayley and I immediately had chemistry,” he said, but after two years, he’s eager to get married.

She’s definitely a party animal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

Hayley’s pictures mostly feature her out with the girls. She’s either going for a cocktail, out on a yacht, or chilling on the beach with a spicy margs. She’s also travelled to the likes of Paris and New York, but considers her main home base as Texas.

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