The Ultimatum’s Killian is a real estate agent, so let’s peek into his rich lifestyle

Killian is being given The Ultimatum by his girlfriend Ashley, but he’s eager to get her family’s approval of him first. Things were going smoothly, but then there was a family altercation, and now he’s working hard to be given a blessing from Ashley’s father. Awkward.

Killian works as a real estate agent

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Killian is a real estate agent. Originally from France, he’s making $100K a month and owns 12 town houses with his friend. Yet he’s now asked, “What check?” when someone asked how much Netflix paid him to go on The Ultimatum, which was his GF’s decision.

He regularly gets Botox – like Ashley

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Killian admits he first started getting Botox for cosmetic purposes, but has since said he’s seen his jaw tension reduce. He said, “I had no idea how much it would help with my headaches. I would wake up with them and a tight jaw, and at first, I just thought it was stress.”

Killian was in a wheelchair for months

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In June 2025, Killian shared a video of him in hospital, revealing he had to undergo surgery for rupturing both of his achilles heels. As a result, Ashley had to look after him, and he was in a wheelchair for a while – but it didn’t stop him from showing clients round homes.

He wasn’t able to walk for eight weeks, and again, Killian was determined to continue living his normal life – including going to the gym! For his recovery, he would do regular cold plunges, and was eventually able to walk again from October later that year.

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