Meet Luke, the EDM lover training to be a firefighter on The Ultimatum

Luke Wesselhoff is one of the cast members on season four of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. With his partner Monica, he’s gone on the show to either get engaged or walk away forever. Here’s everything you need to know about Luke on The Ultimatum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wesselhoff (@lukaswesselhoff)

Luke is a 30-year-old restaurant manager who’s also studying to become a firefighter. He’s giving the ultimatum to his girlfriend of five years, Monica. But they’ve known each other since they were 14 years old.

In an Instagram post for Monica’s 27th birthday in 2023, he listed out 27 things that he loves about her. Some included: “I love your passion you bring to life, I love your attention to detail and how clean you are, and I love the way you love me unconditionally.” So he’s definitely a lover boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wesselhoff (@lukaswesselhoff)

He’s not super active on Instagram, so we don’t know a ton about him. We have found his TikTok @lukeboxxx which is labelled as his “personal jukebox of electronic music.” So, he’s a massive EDM fan. He only has two posts on TikTok, but this is clearly a passion of his. Luke also has a cold plunge tub linked in his Instagram bio. He gives us no other context, so maybe he’s a massive advocate for cold plunges?

As for why he’s gone on the show? Monica believes that they still have important milestones to go through while he believes they can accomplish these goals as a married couple. “Monica is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” his Netflix official bio reads.

The pair grew up in the same neighbourhood together and Monica initially friend zoned him. Obviously he got out of the friend zone eventually, and now he’s serious about settling down and getting married. Luke and Monica will be tested this season to see if marriage with their partner is truly what they want.

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