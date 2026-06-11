Er, what’s Bryce from Love Island USA’s actual job? His six alleged careers, investigated

So far on Love Island USA, Bryce Alakai Dettloff has claimed to have had jobs in six different careers. In his introduction on the show, he said: “I’m a model and a DJ … I’ve had every job you can imagine. I’ve waited tables. I’ve done construction. I’ve literally done any type of, like, handyman thing you could think of. If anything every breaks in your house, let me know!” We also know Bryce is an actor, because we’ve Googled him several times.

So, how has he packed in so many different careers by the age of 29? Here’s an investigation into Bryce’s six (alleged) jobs before Love Island.

Yes, Bryce began modelling in his teens

Bryce launched his first career when he was a teenager. He’s done shoots for Calvin Klein, DKNY and Stuart Weitzman. When Bryce was a teen model, he built up a bit of a fanbase on Instagram and Tumblr. You may have even read a trashy Wattpad story with his face on the cover.

Can confirm he is a DJ

Bryce seems to have been making his own music since at least 2022. He DJs events in Los Angeles and Miami.

You can peruse Bryce’s music on SoundCloud and on Spotify. Before you laugh, some of his tracks have a huge amount of views. The 2024 track Coast has been played 781,164 times on Spotify, and Change Me has been played 299,522 times.

We’ll have to take his word for the construction work

I’ll believe that Bryce once waited tables, because who hasn’t?

He did elaborate on his career in construction later on in Love Island. He said: “I do electrical work on garbage trucks sometimes. It’s literally so disgusting.”

I have scoured the internet, but I can’t find any further evidence on Bryce’s handywork career. It seems you can’t just hire him to come to your house and do DIY tasks at the moment (shame). We’ll just have to take his work for it.

Bryce has worked as an actor… a bit

According to Backstage, Bryce studied at The Acting Studio NY, and was in two theatre productions in New York in 2016.

In 2019, Bryce was involved with an HBO comedy show called The Other Two. He was cast in the extremely minor role of “Guy at Urinal”. Bryce played a character called Henry in a 2022 thriller film called Alabama Rose. His biggest acting role to date was in The Third Eye: Major Arcana.

Via IMDB

Bryce appeared in four whole episodes of this fantasy show as a character called Stranger.

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