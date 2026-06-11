I was on Love Island USA and here’s the insane reality you never get to see on the show

Love Island USA has brought some serious chaos to camera, but some of the behind-the-scenes moments never make it on our screens. A former contestant from season three, who is remaining anonymous, has made unverified claims about what it’s like to be on the show.

They ‘have to sign NDAs’ at the start

The former Islander revealed she signed an NDA which half expires after the season but is permanent when discussing behind the scenes activity. She claimed, “I did feel a romantic connection, I fell madly in love and was basically ignored the second we left the villa.”

Boring conversations get edited out

This is probably obvious, but the boring, genuine conversations between Islanders usually get edited out. “Or if you speak of past abuse they try not to air stuff like that unless you okay it,” she claimed, and is “still in therapy trying to recover how they edited my opinions.”

The meals they get fed are really basic

I know I won’t survive in Love island with that food. Its very small portions#loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/Dw39ibGYdR — Potato2021 (@Potato202161) June 9, 2026

The food was described as “basic but not bad”. She alleged, “We had caterers for lunch and dinner and couldn’t speak to each other during those meals. I’m allergic to many foods and instead of finding something to eat, they made me eat pancakes every night.”

Each contestant gets paid for being there

It’s common knowledge each contestant gets paid to cover bills and rent. She said she was paid $300, which matches what other islanders have said, but claimed that people were paid differing amounts dependent on “how hot the audience thought they were”.

They get pre-tested for STIs

the way they all be swapping spit like dat on love island really be making me gag. yall think they test them for STIs before coming on the show?? — Mikayla (@mikavlacrawford) June 13, 2025

Contestants obviously get up to no good, so it makes sense they get tested for STIs. They alleged: “We have to test for std/sti’s before entering the villa and you cannot enter if you are not testing negative/clean.” So, it’s safe to say they are all clear in that department!

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