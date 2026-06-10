This is what the Love Island USA cast were all like at high school, from Kenzie to Bryce

The Love Island USA cast are all trying to find love on TV, but when they were at high school, they looked totally different. Several of their former classmates from high school are now speaking out about what they were really like, and how they come across in real life.

Kenzie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

One person claiming to be Kenzie’s friend said: “I was bullied out of our HS, I had to move whole districts & Kenzie not only did my notes for months when I was out without anyone asking, but she was popular & shy & would “ditch” her friends to walk w disabled kids.”

She went to Harrison High School six years ago, where friends say she’s the “cutest sweetest human being to ever exist” and described her as “awesome”. Kenzie’s brother also said she’s an amazing woman, with a friend saying, “Kenzie is one of the sweetest people I know!”

Bryce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

One lady has said she worked with Bryce on a film and how they became really good friends. She said: “In 2020, I was transported for a movie Alabama Rose filmed down here. And Bryce was on set. We became good friends. He is a sweetheart. I am so excited for him.”

He shared that “the hottest” girl at school declared him “the cutest” boy. Then, “all the guys used to bully me because they thought I was better looking”. He had his own mini fanbase on Tumblr and Wattpad back in the day, in 2016, and had fanfic written on him.

Sincere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armory Track (@armorynyc)

Sincere was in the senior class at University of Miami for sprints and hurdles during 2022 to 2024, after going to St. Augustine Prep High School from 2020 to 2021. The former Division I track athlete even won the Big Ten 60h championship in 2021, so he’s been busy!

Beatriz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatriz Hatz (@bhatz_track)

Beatriz was “lowkey quiet,” according to someone who went to her school. She went to a graduating class of less than 150 people and dated one of her fellow classmates’ brothers. Someone wrote: “idk what i could even say about her?? she was lowkey pretty quiet.”

KC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Kouakou (@jr.kbs)

One person who claimed they went to high school with KC has “no faith in him” and described him as an “f-boy”. Oh dear. An ex of his has also made wild claims, alleging that he burned her stuff on FaceTime and even apparently hacked her while she was in the shower.

Kayda

A video has been resurfaced which appears to show Love Island USA‘s bombshell Kayda slapping her friend and calling her fat. It comes from high school, which seemingly makes it look like Kayda whacks her friend in the face, and in another clip, is fatshaming her.

In the villa, Kayda has already kissed both Bryce and Zach in bed, but several years ago, a group of high school kids were hanging out when one of them slapped another girl twice. Then, she said, “So, every time you sit up, I was thinking, ‘You look like a fat woman.’”

“You sit up how a baby sits up. You lift your back up before your head, but listen,” she added, before the video panned to her friend laughing and smiling. The person who shared the video also made claims, saying Kayda “became a bully obsessed with her looks.”

However, Kayda’s mum has come out to shut down rumours that her daughter is a bully, saying she isn’t, and alleging the other girl involved was name-calling her. We do already know that Kayda is from Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a former model.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.