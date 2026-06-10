Here’s the complete rundown of who’s still together after Farmer Wants a Wife season four

The hay bales have been cleared and Farmer Wants a Wife season four has officially wrapped. After weeks of barn dances, farm dates, and manual labour, Farmer Sean, Farmer Braden, and Farmer Brett each made their final picks. But as anyone knows, what happens on camera and what happens back in the real world are two very different things. So, which couples are still together after Farmer Wants a Wife season four?

The pair confirmed to Us Weekly that they are still together, explaining that it wasn’t until their solo date that they realised what they had. Emily shared: “We just had such a great time, and it was just amazing beyond expectation.”

She feels like it was the “turning point” in their romance, with Sean adding that the alone time gave them “plenty of time to hang out and really talk to each other and get to know one another.”

However, he clarified that while the solo date made it “more than clear” where he was heading for those watching at home, he knew he had a “process to finish” in the show and was determined to give everyone a “fair chance” before going with Emily.

As for where they are following the show, straight after filming wrapped they went on a “fun vacation” together and ended up “truly falling in love” during their vacation.

After Emily flew back to Florida the pair called each other “every single day” with their goal being to never spend more than three weeks apart, and as a result they ended up just moving in together, and have since moved back to California.

The pair are happily “working at the restaurant, working on the farm” and “getting a whole bunch of new farm animals.” Whilst the two aren’t officially engaged yet, it sounds like it won’t be too far off after Emily shared for everyone to “stay tuned.”

Well, once again just like Sean and Emily they are in fact still together! And it seems like for Braden it was only ever going to be Casey, as he revealed he had his eye on her from the very first day they met.

He shared with Us Weekly: “Casey was nothing but just real and authentic, and the whole time was just never trying to impress me. I mean, she couldn’t care less, like, about impressing me. At times I joked, I was like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even care!’ And that really attracted me, because she was just so true to herself. So I liked Casey pretty quickly.”

He also admitted that there was never even an option of sending her home, explaining: “You get caught up thinking more about who you’re sending home rather than who’s actually there, as crazy as that sounds.

“Later in the season, I’m telling myself, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna have a hard decision,’ and then I just had a moment where I was like, ‘You’re kind of an idiot. It’s always been Casey!’ I’ve just been so drawn to her this whole entire season.”

As for where the two are today after Farmer Wants a Wife, they’re happily still together with Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer making the distance work.

Casey added: “The longest we’ve gone has been, like, two and a half weeks without seeing each other, so lots of traveling; we’ve been making it work, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

As for a potential engagement, the pair shared that they have been talking about it but are taking things slowly at the moment, with Braden sharing: “We’re really making it work, and I can honestly say there hasn’t been any time where it’s felt really difficult to not see each other. We’re two people that need some space, but we also need to be around each other quite a bit. We’ve just been really making it work, and it’s gone so smoothly.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, the two confirmed that they’re still together! Braden realised it was the mixer in Maryland that really solidified his stance on her, with Quinn agreeing that that moment was the turning point.

She shared: ” When we went on our trip to Maryland to the horse races, I missed him, and so I realized when I wasn’t around him, I wanted to be around him.

“Honestly, just the way once we got back and he was interacting with us as a whole, I kind of knew he’s somebody I want to get to know, and then just each conversation that went on, and really less about the conversations he and I had, it was more just little interactions, whether that was off camera, in between stuff, on camera, we just kind of found our way of just little sarcastic things here and there, so what I would look for normally was happening even in a group, and I think he got to see my side with the girls, and how I would be around my friends normally, because that’s kind of how we all were, and so we just opened up and got close fast.”

The pair are currently doing long distance with Quinn remaining in Idaho whilst Brett is on the farm in Tennessee, but the lack of geographical closeness doesn’t seem to be bothering them too much.

Quinn added: “I wouldn’t say like moving is out of the cards, but we’re just taking it day by day. He’s out here more than not, and we just hang out, and I think for us it’s like we have fun doing nothing, and we can really do anything, and we find the fun in it, and I know we have fun doing other things too, but if we can do nothing and still enjoy.”

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