Are Sean Cavanaugh and Emily Jane still together after Farmer Wants a Wife? Let’s find out!

After the dramatic finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season four, let’s find out whether Sean Cavanaugh and Emily Jane still together! And if you liked them together then I have some good news for you!

The pair confirmed to Us Weekly that they are still together, explaining that it wasn’t until their solo date that they realised what they had. Emily shared: “We just had such a great time, and it was just amazing beyond expectation.”

She feels like it was the “turning point” in their romance, with Sean adding that the alone time gave them “plenty of time to hang out and really talk to each other and get to know one another.”

However, he clarified that while the solo date made it “more than clear” where he was heading for those watching at home, he knew he had a “process to finish” in the show and was determined to give everyone a “fair chance” before going with Emily.

As for where they are following the show, straight after filming wrapped they went on a “fun vacation” together and ended up “truly falling in love” during their vacation.

After Emily flew back to Florida the pair called each other “every single day” with their goal being to never spend more than three weeks apart, and as a result they ended up just moving in together, and have since moved back to California.

The pair are happily “working at the restaurant, working on the farm” and “getting a whole bunch of new farm animals.” Whilst the two aren’t officially engaged yet, it sounds like it won’t be too far off after Emily shared for everyone to “stay tuned.”

She added: “There’s been talk. Nothing’s happened yet. I feel like everybody’s wondering. Nothing has happened yet. You guys will be just as surprised as I will. We’re waiting.”

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